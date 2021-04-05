Cool Weather to Come This Week

According to the weather forecast, cool winter weather is coming this week.

This week will be cold and windy, on Tuesday, snowfall might occur in several parts of the country. While Monday will be sunny with about 13-19 Celsius, a cool down is about to arrive in the afternoon bringing strong wind, rain and even snowfall. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain or even snow. The temperature will be between 3 and 8 Celsius. On Wednesday, we can expect cloudy weather with showers and strong wind. The temperature will be between 7 and 11 Celsius. Thursday will be cloudy and rainy with 7-11 Celsius. On Friday and Saturday, we can expect a few hours of sunshine with about 9-16 Celsius. Sunday will be cloudy and rainy again with rainfall and showers. The temperature will be between 8 and 14 celsius.

MTI

pixabay