The Civil Road Foundation’s Dedication Awards were presented

The Civil Road Foundation presented its “Devoted” Awards on Monday in Budapest. The awards recognize individuals who work with exceptional dedication in the civil sector for people with disabilities, the elderly, and families, creating lasting impact through their community-organizing or professional efforts and serving as role models for society.

Ádám Kósa, Secretary of State for Disability Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, said at the ceremony that he believes the strength of a community is shown by how it looks after its most vulnerable members, creates opportunities for participation, and values those who work for others.

Thanking the Civil Road Foundation for its work, he noted that the organization consistently and authentically ensures that the issues of people with disabilities are treated not as a mere policy area, but as a shared social responsibility.

“They build bridges between people and institutions, and in everyday practice, they demonstrate that support is not about pity, but about partnership,” he added.

The Secretary of State also highlighted that establishing a separate state secretary for disability affairs reflects a clear societal value choice.

He noted that significant progress has been made in all areas. One of the most visible achievements is the expansion of employment: while only 18% of people with disabilities or reduced work capacity were employed in 2010, by 2025 this figure had risen to 50%.

For rehabilitation-focused employment, accredited employers had a budget of HUF 69.5 billion in 2024 and HUF 74.9 billion in 2025. In 2025, more than 30,000 people were employed across 367 accredited employers, he reported.

The goal is for Hungary to become a place where work, education, housing, and access to public services are everyday, real possibilities for people with disabilities, he emphasized.

Attila Vári, Chair of the Foundation’s Board, said that the Devoted Award recognizes people who made the decision “not to turn away, to stay, to act” and work for their community.

Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Judit Hoffmann, special education teacher; Anna Pappert, conductor; and Jutka Varga, director of the Bolyai Farkas Children’s Home Center.

Community Awards went to Erika Bartis, head of the Single Parents’ Club in Csíkszereda; Krisztina Szász, employee of Olajág Homes; and Beatrix Siklósi, channel director at Kossuth Radio.

Young Role Model Award was given to 15-year-old Tamara Boglárka Boros, while the award for organizations went to Mónika Beck, founder of the Champions of the Heart Foundation, and János Jakab, honorary president of Budafoki MTE Football Club.

The Audience Award went to the National Advocacy Association of Retiree Cooperatives, and for the first time this year, the Foundation’s Special Prize was awarded to Tiborné Barabás, co-chair of the Society of Respect.

(Debreceni Nap)