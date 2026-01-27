A pediatrician from Debrecen won the audience award at K&H’s “Future Healer” competition

A family pediatrician from Debrecen won the audience award at the K&H “Future Healers” competition.

This year, a professional jury and the general public selected six outstanding pediatricians under the age of 40 to receive the K&H “Future Healers” awards. Among them is a pediatrician from Debrecen.

For K&H, community and a sustainable future are important. That is why it is essential to recognize and support professionals shaping the health of tomorrow. For these exceptional doctors, expertise, innovation, and compassion go hand in hand: from needle-free injectors and chameleon cameras to digital stethoscopes, they guide children on the path to recovery with care, patience, and genuine attention, the K&H social media page explains.

Awarded Doctors:

Dr. Dorina Göböl – Jury Prize (ENT specialist, head and neck surgeon)

Dr. Krisztina Plásztánné Kovács – Audience Award (family doctor category) – Debrecen pediatrician

Dr. Fruzsina Erdős – Audience Award (specialist category) – pediatrician, neonatology resident

Dr. Abigél Bella – Audience Award (resident category) – pediatric resident

Dr. Ferenc Balázs Farkas – Blikk Media Award (infectology resident)

Dr. Balázs Bánszky – hazipatika.com and gyerekszoba.hu Media Award (child and adolescent psychiatry resident)

(Debreceni Nap)