A New Presentation at the Debrecen Zoo on the Occasion of World Wildlife Day

Zoo Debrecen can report extraordinary good news in preparation for this Sunday’s nature conservation day, as an approximately one-year-old male spotted python recently arrived in the Park as part of the rescue work carried out jointly with the nature conservation authority.

On 1st March, the representative of this species, which had never been kept before, ceremoniously took possession of the terrarium renovated for him in the exotic Pálmaház. In conjunction with the newcomer’s move in, the Park joins the current conservation campaign of the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA), Vietnamazing, which focuses on the threatened wildlife of Southeast Asia, with a permanent educational corner on palm oil.

The checkered python (Malayopython reticulatus), which is native to the tropical rainforests of Southeast Asia but has now also been introduced to Florida, is the world’s longest snake in terms of average body length; females larger than males can reach up to 9 meters. It primarily feeds on birds and mammals, which it kills by squeezing in the absence of venom, as is typical for giant snakes. It lives alone, males and females only meet each other during mating. It is a very popular species among hobby animal keepers, which is why today there are countless color variations that cannot be found in nature.

On the occasion of World Wildlife Day, in addition to the experiential presentation of the Park’s five continents’ wildlife, the Park is holding zoopedagogical and educational sessions for school and kindergarten groups together with the Department of Environmental Protection, Nature Conservation and Waste Management of the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office, while on March 2nd and 3rd it welcomes its visitors with interactive programs .

Debrecen Zoo