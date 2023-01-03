Air Quality ‘Dangerous’ in Three Towns

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Air Quality ‘Dangerous’ in Three Towns

Air quality due to pollution has remained “unhealthy” in and around Budapest and in the northeast whereas it is still “dangerous” in three towns in the north and the northeast, the National Centre for Public Health (NNK) said on Monday.

 

In the towns of Tököl, Nyíregyháza and Putnok, concentrations of particulate matter (PM10) in the air have exceeded what is considered to be safe, NKK said in a statement. Besides Budapest, air quality is “unhealthy” in Vác, Salgótarján, Eger and Sajószentpéter and is “poor” in Debrecen, Miskolc, Kazincbarcika and Szeged.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

