Coronavirus: Hungarians Coming Home From Wuhan Could Leave Hospital

According to MTI, those seven Hungarians, who came home from Wuhan, China and were in quarantine for 14 days in Dél-pesti Centrumkórház, could leave the hospital on Sunday, 16th February.

Six men and a woman were in quarantine for 14 days in Dél-pesti Centrumkórház, but fortunately, they had no symptoms for coronavirus, so they could leave the hospital today – said János Szlávik, Head of Department of National Institute of Hematology and Infectology. All of them were in Wuhan, China when the virus appeared.

Coronavirus – called COVID-19 by The World Health Organization (WHO) – has affected more than 64,000 people worldwide.

MTI

