Tragic Accident Near Kecskemét – Two Girls Died

A car and an IC train crashed near the city of Kecskemét. Two little girls died in the accident.

Today (16th February) at about 9:00 am, a car ran onto the railway tracks near the city of Kecskemét and crashed with an IC train (Budapest-Szeged). There were three people in the car, two little girls (at about 10) suffered so severe injuries in the accident that they died on the site. The car was driven by an old lady, she was taken to hospital.

Circumstances of the accident are still unknown. Police are investigating.

mti

Photo: m1