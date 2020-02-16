No traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar

Events of 15 February in numbers:

The police caught seven people and took another thirteen to various police stations on 15 February 2020.

Four perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and three people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

Six people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in eleven cases.

There were no traffic accidents in the last 24 hours in Hajdú-Bihar County.

Source: debreceninap.hu