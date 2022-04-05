37-year old man arrested for drunk-driving without a license

On April 3, 2022, patrols in Debrecen certified a driver in Szent Anna Street around 8:30 p.m. Several omissions and irregularities were detected during the audit. As it turned out, the man never had a driver’s license and even brought the car from an acquaintance he knew without his consent. Officers also noticed that the driver of the vehicle spoke rather slowly, and towed. An alcohol probe was used against him, which showed a positive value.

At the interrogation of the suspect, the local man made a detailed confession.

The arbitrary seizure of a vehicle by the Debrecen Police Headquarters has been the subject of an investigation, and an investigation has been initiated into driving offenses while driving while intoxicated.

police.hu