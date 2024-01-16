Debrecen police are looking for witnesses to an accident

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department is proceeding with the suspicion of a misdemeanor for causing a road accident by negligence.

According to the investigation data, a man was driving his car on January 5, 2024, around 10 a.m. on road 4806, on the outskirts of Vámospércs. The driver started to turn onto a dirt road but did not give way to a car driving in front of him and they collided. Two people were injured in the accident.

The Debrecen Police Department requests that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149), or by phone at 06-52/457-040, which is available 24 hours a day, or at 06- 80/555-111 on the toll-free number of Telefontanú, as well as on the toll-free emergency number 112.

(police.hu)