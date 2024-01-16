Heartbreaking dog story from Debrecen

The Debrecen “Together for the Animals” Animal Protection Public Association shared an outrageous case on its Facebook page.

As they write, one evening two men dropped off a box of puppies – four still alive and one dying pup – at their premises. People who don’t speak Hungarian said that the puppies were found in the Big Forest in the box. The activist did not believe them and received contradictory answers to his cross-examinations, but he did his job instead.

A lot of thoughts went through my mind. Couldn’t they sell them? I don’t know what the truth is, I won’t find out. I know that these 5 dogs could have been born at some disgusting breeder, and I feel sorry for the parents. They look like a mix of Chihuahua and French bulldog, with “excellent” qualities

– they write, adding that the dying little one could not be saved, and in the following days another little one died, with a huge hydrocephalus and an inordinate amount of worms in his body.

However, three of the puppies are alive, the black one has an open skull, and the other two are not the healthiest puppies in the world. They receive medical care.

Don’t support breeders! Don’t buy a puppy for 40-50-60 thousand, because that’s exactly what you’re supporting: death, suffering. Many organizations are working to eliminate these death factories, and it is rare for such dogs to come to us

– writes the Animal Protection Association.

They also said that the puppies are still a long way from being adoptable, as they are healing.