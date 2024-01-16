The little girl from Debrecen, who lost consciousness, thanked the paramedics with a drawing

A touching drawing decorates the Debrecen Emergency Station: the drawing was made by 6-year-old Réka, who was helped by the paramedics back in December.

Back in December last year, a desperate mother from Debrecen asked the emergency services for quick help because her 6-year-old daughter became ill and suddenly lost consciousness. Our experienced rescue control team immediately alerted the emergency vehicle while instructing the terrified mother to provide care – as announced on the Facebook page of the National Ambulance Service, where the December story was just shared.

The rescue unit arrived within seconds and began treating the unconscious girl, and after her condition stabilized, she was taken to the hospital. The little girl has since fully recovered and thanked the life-saving paramedics with a lovely drawing.

The artwork adorns the Debrecen Emergency Station.