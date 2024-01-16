A fishing application will help anglers in Hungary

Starting this year, the Hungarian National Fishing Association will help those with a Hungarian fishing card with an application.

The application provides a wide range of services to anglers with a valid registration – explained the deputy president of the organization with almost 800,000 members in around 1,200 associations.

István Dérer said that the fishing application will contain all valid fishing documents. The electronic catch log will initially be available to tourist anglers, and then optionally to all anglers from 2025. In the application, the catches will also be authentically recorded, and it will be possible to buy an area ticket using the phone, in addition, users will also be assisted by a fishing spot finder.

By next year, complete electronicization – including the establishment and renewal of association membership – will be possible, so that fishermen can manage their affairs from home

– summed up István Dérer.

The popularity of fishing is unbroken, and the number of domestic and foreign fishing tourists is increasing, said the deputy president of the country’s largest civil society organization. In recent years, 26 member associations, numerous members with special legal status, business associations, about 1,200 associations and 1,600 sales points, dozens of certified fish producers and official competition organizing companies made up the entire organizational network, the Hungarian National Fishing Association announced.

István Dérer also announced that the organization had a successful year last year. The confidence of the fishermen remained, so despite the significant price increases, the popularity of fishing did not decrease significantly. He said that since the drought did not affect the fishermen last year, the fish production also developed well, and for the first time in many years, the producer price of carp intended for autumn planting decreased.

He said that with the support of the Hungarian National Fishing Association’s tender programs, about 3,000 tons of fish entered the waters in this period alone. In addition, the organization performed education, fish watch and waterside operation tasks, but as a new element, they also provided energy and targeted support to the associations.

The deputy president emphasized that a comprehensive legislative amendment has also been made, which mainly serves the further steps of digitization, including the successfully initiated and ongoing renewal of the Hungarian Fishing Card. In addition, version 1.0 of the National Fishing Tourism Strategy was presented, he explained.

Among the Hungarian National Fishing Association’s plans for 2024, the infrastructural development of the fishing environment can begin after the adoption of the National Fishing Tourism Strategy due in the spring.

