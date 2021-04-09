285 patients died, the number of infected people increased by 7,325 in Hungary

285, mostly elderly, chronic patients died, and another 7,325 Hungarian citizens were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, koronavirus.gov.hu ​​said on Friday, highlighting that 2,689,102 people have been vaccinated in Hungary so far, 1,126 of whom also received the second dose of the vaccine.

The government portal wrote that the number of infected people in Hungary had increased to 705,815. The number of the deceased rose to 22,966 and that of the recovered to 420,275.

The number of active infections increased to 262,574. The hospital cares for 11,363 patients with coronavirus, 1364 of whom are on ventilators.

There are 46,775 people in official home quarantine, and the number of samples has increased to 4,861,310.

According to the map of the site, so far most people have been registered in Budapest (130,852) and Pest County (98,828). It is followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron (39,571), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (39,320) and Hajdú-Bihar county (37,479). The county least affected by the infection is Zala (15,404).

