Hungarian-US Troops Perform Simulated Air Strikes in Western Hungary

Hungarian and US troops performed simulated air strikes as part of the Steppe Archer 2020 international military exercises at a Hungarian army base in Újdörögd, in western Hungary, on Thursday.

Hawk Strike 2020, a series of air and sniper exercises held under the aegis of Steppe Archer 2020, involved US armoured reconnaissance units of the Land Force Command based in the German city of Wiesbaden and the 3rd US Helicopter Brigade, Gábor Sánta, commander at the Árpád Bertalan Brigade, told MTI. On the Hungarian side, the exercises included troops of the Árpád Bertalan Brigade, the MH 86 Helicopter Base of the city of Szolnok and the Bakony Combat Training Centre, as well as the armoured brigade of the 5th Bocskai Training Centre. It was performed with two MI-24 combat helicopters of the Hungarian army and two American Boeing CH-74 Chinook heavy transport helicopters, as well as several American UH-60 Black Hawks and its HH-60 ambulance carriers, he said.

Sánta said the exercise was highly important since it allowed troops to practice tactical cooperation and exchange signals. Steppe Archer 2020 is held between Feb. 24 and April 15 with the Hawk Strike ending on Friday.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay