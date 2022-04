Debrecen police confirmed that there is a bomb alert in the mall.

According to the available information, which was also confirmed by the police on April 8th, there is a bomb alert at the Forum Mall, in Debrecen.

The police action is still underway.

The Debrecen units were alerted to the Csapó street shopping center on March 30th due to another bomb alert, then the threat proved to be wrong.

civishir.hu

pixabay