Mass accident in Hajdú-Bihar county: has anyone seen this vehicle assembly?

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters is conducting proceedings for the negligent cause of a road accident resulting in a fatal mass accident.

According to the available data, on July 10, 2022, around 4:00 a.m., a minibus hit an agricultural vehicle assembly from behind and then drifted into the opposite traffic lane, where it collided with a pickup truck. Two died and nine were injured in the accident.

In order to accurately clarify the circumstances of the accident, the police ask that anyone who saw the vehicle assembly in the picture driving in the hour before the accident report in person at the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Kossuth utca 20.) or make a report by phone on the day It is available 24 hours a day at 06-52/457-040, at the toll-free Telefontanú number 06-80/555-111, or at one of the central emergency numbers 107 and 112. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

 

police.hu

