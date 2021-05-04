Car accident in Debrecen

The Traffic Police Department of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters was prosecuted against a resident of Monostorpály for a well-founded suspicion of a misdemeanor. According to the data of the investigation, the woman traveling by car was moving from the direction of Hosszúpályi to Debrecen on December 4, 2020, at around 7:30 am, when she slipped in a bend, passed off the road and overturned. As it turned out, she had not chosen the speed of her vehicle properly. In a car accident, two people were slightly injured while one person was seriously injured.

The Traffic Police Department of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu