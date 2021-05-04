Academic awards have been presented, and there are also winners in Debrecen

Tamás Freund, President of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA), presented the Academic Gold Medal, the Academic Awards, the Mór Wahrmann Medal, the János Arany Lifetime Achievement Award, the János Bolyai International Mathematical Prize and the Academic Journalist Award.

This year, the Academy Gold Medal was awarded to Miklós Palkovits, Professor Emeritus of the Institute of Anatomy, Semmelweis University. Miklós Palkovits for his excellent scientific work as a school creator of Hungarian neuroanatomy and as an internationally renowned brain researcher, for his modern method of brain sampling, for brain research – deserved recognition.

The prestigious award of the Lifetime Achievement Award is presented annually by the Board of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences to an academic in recognition of his outstanding work in science, public life, science policy and science organization.

In recognition of her outstanding scientific work, Klára Agyagási, a professor at the Institute of Slavic Studies of the Faculty of Arts of the University of Debrecen, received an Academic Award; Alfréd Dulai, Head of the Department of Paleontology and Geology of the Hungarian Museum of Natural History; Elen Gócza, Head of the Department of Animal Biotechnology, Institute of Genetics and Biotechnology, Hungarian University of Agricultural and Life Sciences; Rita Mária Kiss, Head of the Department of Mechatronics, Optics and Mechanical Informatics, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Budapest University of Technology and Economics, Professor, Director of the Biomechatronics Cooperation Research Center; Legeza Örs, Scientific Adviser, Department of Theoretical Solid State Physics, Institute of Solid State Physics and Optics, ELKH Wigner Physics Research Center, Head of the Highly Correlated Systems Research Group of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences; Csaba Polgár, Chief Physician of the National Institute of Oncology, Chief Physician of the Radiotherapy Center; István Sándor, Associate Professor, Department of Roman Law and Comparative Law, Faculty of Law, Eötvös Loránd University; Imre Tóth, Professor Emeritus of the Department of Physical Chemistry, Faculty of Science and Technology, University of Debrecen and István Winkler, ELKH Natural Sciences Research Center Head of the Research Group on Sound and Speech Perception, Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience and Psychology.

Erzsébet Csuhaj Varjú, Professor of the Department of Algorithms and Applications of the Faculty of Informatics of Eötvös Loránd University and György Vaszil, Head of the Department of Computer Science of the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen, received the Shared Academic Award. Csaba Pál, scientific advisor of the Institute of Biochemistry of the Szeged Biological Research Center of Eötvös Loránd University, head of the Synthetic and Systems Biology Unit Momentum Experimental Evolutionary Biology Group and Balázs Papp, Group leader.

The Academic Journalist Award this year is Kocsis-M. He was awarded to Brigitta, editor-in-chief of the scientific magazine Novum on M5 television, and Zsuzsa Kun, editor-reporter of Klubrádió. The Wahrmann Mór Medal was awarded to Sándor Zettwitz, Managing Director of 77 Elektronika Kft. The János Arany Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes the activities of Hungarian scholars abroad, was presented to István Deák, the doyen of American Hungarian historians.

The 2020 winner of the János Bolyai International Mathematical Prize was also announced at the ceremony. The award was given by the award committee to Terence Tao, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. The Bolyai Prize is awarded every five years on the proposal of a 10-member international committee to the author of the most influential monograph written in the previous fifteen years.

