Police are looking for eyewitnesses to the accident

Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters 09010/692/2021. is prosecuting under criminal law for a well-founded suspicion of committing a road accident through negligence.

According to the available data, a woman was driving her car in Debrecen, on Vágóhíd Street, in the direction of Attila Square. The driver braked after overtaking a bicycle and then turned towards the Zsibogó market. The sudden maneuver forced the cyclist to brake, resulting in a fall and serious injuries according to the medical opinion.

In order to clarify the circumstances of the accident, the Debrecen Police Headquarters requests that anyone who has seen the incident report in person to the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149) or by phone 06-52 / 457-040- available 24 hours a day. and the telephone number on 06-80 / 555-111, and the 112 toll-free emergency number. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

The identity of the infromants is always kept confidential by the police!

police.hu