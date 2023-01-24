A man shot his neighbor’s cat with an air rifle in Debrecen

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen has charged two disputing neighbors with the offense of animal cruelty and other crimes.

According to the indictment, on the morning of August 20, 2022, the older man was in the yard of his home in Debrecen when he noticed the neighbor’s cat on the property. The man took his air rifle and shot at the animal, which he hit, the bullet penetrated the cat’s body behind the femur. The animal ran away after the shot, but its owner soon noticed that his pet had been shot, so he went over to his neighbor’s house and questioned the man as to whether he had fired the shot. The perpetrator admitted his act, which caused the two men to start arguing, and then slapped each other in the heat of the argument.

The men’s defiantly anti-social and violent behavior was capable of causing offense and alarm in those who noticed it.

The injured cat required medical attention, during which the projectile was removed from its body. The animal recovered, but at the same time, during the investigation of the Debrecen Police Department, it was determined that the older defendant’s behavior was capable of causing the animal’s permanent health damage or death.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen charges the perpetrators who confessed to their crime with the misdemeanor of disorderly conduct as accomplices, and the older man with the misdemeanor of animal cruelty.

In his indictment, he proposed that the Debrecen Magistrate’s Court issued a criminal order based on the case files, imposing a suspended prison sentence against the older defendant, placing the animal’s owner on probation as a measure, and confiscating the air rifle and the spent bullet used as a means of committing the crime.

The photograph shows an X-ray of the shot animal.

