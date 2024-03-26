A man stole from his brother and robbed his sleeping relatives, charges were brought against him

The man from Hajdúhadháza was arrested after the incident, and based on the indictment, he must answer in court for robbery and theft.

According to the indictment, the man from Hajdúhadháza went to his brother’s house on the night of October 24, 2023, where he broke the window of the car parked in the yard and stole machine tools, cables and HUF 25,000 in cash from the vehicle. With his act, he caused nearly HUF 120,000 in theft and HUF 5,000 in vandalism, which was not recovered, as the victim asked for compensation during the investigation.

On January 12, 2024, at dawn, the man went to his cousin’s home in Hajdúhadháza, where he entered the house through the locked door. He searched the rooms for valuables, then entered the children’s room, where he approached the two sleeping children and took the mobile phone of one of them. The offender then went to the bedroom, where he stole a pack of cigarettes from the sleeping couple. Meanwhile, the woman woke up and shouted at the accused, and her husband jumped out of bed and pushed the man, who fled the house.

The family was compensated for nearly HUF 26,000 in damages because the perpetrator returned the stolen things to the relatives.

During the investigation by the Hajdúhadháza Police Department, the accused admitted to committing the crimes.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office accuses the man under arrest of the crime of theft and 2 counts of robbery. In his indictment, he proposed that the District Court in Debrecen sentence the accused to prison, prohibit him from practicing public affairs as a secondary punishment, and also oblige him to pay the theft damage caused to his brother.

(ugyeszseg.hu)