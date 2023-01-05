A man from Mikepércs slapped his partner’s 7-year-old son

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the man who hit the 7-year-old child in anger during the court appearance for the crime of light bodily harm committed against a defenseless person.



According to the indictment, the accused and the victim’s mother have been living together in Mikepércs for about 4 years, but the woman’s 7-year-old child is under state care and lives in an apartment home in Nyíracsád. According to the decision of the guardianship office, the mother could have contact with the child every two weeks in a contact room in Debrecen.

On March 17, 2022, the mother appeared at the above location, where her partner, the defendant, accompanied her.

However, during the conversation with the minor child, the accused found it increasingly difficult to tolerate the boy’s behavior, so he hit the child’s face once with his palm. As a result of the abuse, the child suffered a contusion that healed within 8 days.

Pursuant to the current legislation, the minor victim is considered to be incapable of defending himself due to his age, his weak physical condition, and his subordination to the accused.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Debrecen Police Department.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen filed charges against the defendant at the District Court in Debrecen for the crime of light bodily harm committed to the injury of a person unable to defend himself. In the indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court, based on the content of the documents, impose a suspended prison sentence on the defendant without conducting a trial.

debreceninap.hu

Picture: illustration.