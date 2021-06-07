A hit-and-run in Debrecen- the investigation was closed

The Debrecen Police Headquarters prosecuted a local resident for a well-founded suspicion of committing a crime and driving while intoxicated. According to the data of the investigation, the man was driving his car in Csapó Street, Debrecen, on February 13, 2020, around 6:45 a.m. The driver was driving from Berek Street to Csillag Street when he hit a woman with his vehicle – at the designated pedestrian crossing – and then drove off the scene without stopping. In the car accident, a pedestrian suffered serious and life-threatening injuries.

Police were inspecting the scene when

one eyewitness indicated to them that he recognized the driver among the spectators and that the car was parked not far away.

As it turned out, the driver actually drove off the scene and then went back not long after and pretended to be just a curious spectator. Officers checked the man’s car during the inspection, the windshield of which was still so broken that only a small part could be seen from it.

The police took István K. to the police station and applied a drug rapid test against him, which ended with a positive result. During the procedure, a medical expert seconded found that the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated when the accident occurred.

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters performed the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu