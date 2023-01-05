Suspected drug substances were found hidden in clothes and in a car in Debrecen

The Debrecen patrol caught five young people in the city center. The rapid drug test showed a positive value for all of them.



The patrol officers checked a group of five friends in Debrecen, on Déri Square, at dawn on January 3, 2023. The identification was followed by a search of clothing, luggage, and vehicle, during which more than 70 pills, drug-suspected plant debris, tobacco grinders, and a digital scale were also found in their possession. The police arrested young people from the county of Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok and used a rapid drug test against them, which indicated a positive value in all cases.

According to the well-founded suspicion, a 19-year-old man from Szajol gave the prohibited drugs to his acquaintances, he is charged with the crime of drug trafficking, while the other young people have to answer for the well-founded suspicion of drug possession. They all confessed.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Department took the resident of Szajol into criminal custody, and the other members of the company are defending themselves at large.

police.hu