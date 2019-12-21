Fifteen people arrested by the police

Events of 20 December in numbers:

The police caught fifteen people and took another thirteen to various police stations on 20 December 2019.

Eight perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and two people were taken to police stations on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

Five foreign people were taken to police stations for staying illegally in the country.

Three people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in eight cases.

There were three traffic accidents from which all resulted in minor injuries.

Source: debreceninap.hu