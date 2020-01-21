19 people taken to police stations

Events of 20 January in numbers:

The police caught ten people and took another nineteen to various police stations on 20 January 2020.

Five perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and one person was taken into custody on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a Hungarian court.

Four foreign people were arrested for staying illegally in the country.

Eleven people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in twelve cases.

There were four traffic accidents from which two resulted in minor injuries and two in severe ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu