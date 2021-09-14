Car driver collides with a tree

The Debrecen Police Headquarters prosecuted a local resident for a well-founded suspicion of a misdemeanor. According to the data of the investigation, the suspect was driving a car in Debrecen, on Vámospércsi út, on April 17, 2021, around 1:30 p.m., when he started overtaking a vehicle. The driver, not choosing the speed of his car properly during the maneuver, slipped and collided with a tree. One person was seriously injured in a car accident, while three were slightly injured. Police interrogated the 32-year-old man as a suspect, during which he testified.

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

 

