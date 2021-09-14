Péter Szijjártó discusses education matters with the business leaders of Debrecen

The challenges inherent in Debrecen’s education strategy were reviewed at a roundtable discussion in education and business with Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and company leaders from Debrecen, according to Lászó Papp’s community post.

The mayor of Debrecen also reported that the city has produced a series of successes in the field of economic development in the last five or six years.

The mayor considers it important that educational development processes follow this dynamic as well. Therefore, representatives of the companies, the University of Debrecen and the Debrecen Vocational Training Center will meet regularly, under the coordination of the city, in order to be able to effectively help and support the workforce training and recruitment processes.

debreceninap.hu

Picture: László Papp’s facebook page.