On Tuesday, the asphalting of Segner tér will reach another stage

In the next phase of the large-surface asphalting works on Segner tér, the traffic order will change, because on September 19, 2023 (Tuesday), from 06:30 in the morning, the renovation of the inner lanes will begin on the downtown side (asphalt milling, asphalting of the lower layer, replacement of the local binding layer).


During the construction period, the internal traffic lanes (straight-left-left) will be partially closed – depending on the weather – until September 22, 2023 (Friday). During the work, turning left and going straight will be ensured continuously in one lane each.

During the morning rush hour between 06:30 and 08:30 a.m., and during the afternoon rush hour, as necessary, police traffic management should be expected in order to help the flow of traffic.

The municipality of Debrecen asks those who drive there to avoid this road section during the construction period if possible.

