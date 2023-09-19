A man hit a car passing by with his cane on a one-way street in Debrecen

The Debrecen Traffic Prosecutor’s Office accuses the man who, while walking on the road, hit the windshield of a car driving by with his cane, of a crime against traffic safety and vandalism.

According to the indictment, on the morning of May 5, 2023, the perpetrator was walking on the side of the road facing traffic on a one-way street in Debrecen. The victim was driving his car legally on the road. However, the man on foot judged that he was driving too fast, so when the car approached him, he stepped towards the middle of the road and hit the windshield of the vehicle with his walking stick. The driver then braked and backed up next to the man.

As a result of the impact, the lower right part of the glass cracked, which caused HUF 90,000 in damage to the victim, which was not reimbursed. Although no personal injuries occurred during the incident, the perpetrator endangered the safety of road traffic with his violent behavior.

The Debrecen Public Prosecutor’s Office accuses the man of a crime against traffic safety and the misdemeanor of vandalism causing minor damage. In his indictment, he proposed that the District Court of Debrecen issue a criminal order based on the case files, in which the defendant be placed on probation as a measure.

(Debrecen Court)