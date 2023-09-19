The fire chief in Egyek passed away

Zoltán Szanyi, the president and commander of the Egyek Municipal Fire Department, has died, the disaster management announced.

Zoltán Szanyi served in various positions at the Fire Department of the Egyek Self-Government between 1999 and June 2023. In February 2016, he was elected president of the public body, a position he held until June 23, 2023. From February 2020, he also performed the duties of commander of the fire department.

As a result of his leadership, the Fire Department of Egyek Municipality carried out the liquidation of various fire and damage cases at a high professional level. During his work, Zoltán Szanyi strove to improve the professional equipment of the fire department and the professional knowledge of the volunteer firefighters serving there.

(Debreceni Nap)