Early on Thursday evening, an outbuilding burned in Berekböszörmény, Köztársaság Street, a county disaster management spokesman reported.

Professional firefighters in Berettyóújfalu were alerted, who surrounded the fire with three water jets and hand tools and extinguished the flames. The de-energization of the outbuilding could be done by disconnecting the electrical system of the residential building, so the occupants of the house temporarily moved to relatives.

debreceninap.hu