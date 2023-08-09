Water broke into the basement of the Déri Museum, but no artefacts were damaged

Debrecen was hit by a huge storm last weekend. Due to the rain, the basement of the Déri Museum was also flooded on Friday, at a height of about 20 centimeters. According to the institution’s statement, the basement level had to be cut off urgently so that the pumping and draining of the water could begin as soon as possible.

The work started at eight o’clock in the evening, and the disaster prevention specialists worked until two o’clock in the morning. The water intrusion did not damage any artifacts in the Déri Museum, electricity is back on at the basement level, but the drying of the premises may take several more weeks – the museum informed our portal.

(Déri Museum)