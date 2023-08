From Monday, August 14, 2023, for three weeks, DKV Zrt will carry out tramway maintenance work on the section between the Nagyállomás and Eötvös utca. The works will be carried out at three locations at the Nagyállomás, Kálvin tér and Eötvös utca on working days and during business breaks.

DKV Zrt. asks for your understanding and patience for possible noise effects!

(DKV)