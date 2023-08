On Sunday, three-time Olympic champion swimmer Katinka Hosszú announced on her social media that her first child, Kamília Layber-Gelencsér, was born.

The Katinkas were able to return home from the hospital two days after the announcement of the good news, according to the athlete’s social media posts on Tuesday.

Finally home! When she got home from the hospital, the dogs also greeted Kamília!

– wrote Katinka with some product placement.