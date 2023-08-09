What do they do? The drivers of Debrecen got silly in the hail

We received a great onboard camera recording from our reader, who since Saturday has not been able to come to terms with what he saw. The video was made at the beginning of one of the big weekend ice fights in Debrecen.

It’s only a ten-second scene, but all the more meaningful. There is no other explanation for these serious violations than the fact that the protagonists are not aware of basic traffic and moral principles.

As you can see, after the first icicles hit, three drivers whistle at the red light, and one of them crosses the closing line at least three times, not to mention the dangerous evasive maneuver.

The recording was taken at the DAB headquarters, at the intersection of Thomas Mann and Bolyai streets:

(Debreceni Nap)