A series of accidents in Hajdú-Bihar County could have been prevented with a little attention

Road traffic accidents involving personal injuries occurred in several settlements in Hajdú-Bihar county on Monday, August 7, the police report.

In the morning, two cars collided at Vágóhíd Street in Debrecen, both drivers were injured. Not long after, the scene investigators arrived at an accident in Píspökladány, where a truck hit a car from behind. Three people were injured. Inattention also led to an accident in Létavértes, from which a motorcyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

On the same day, the Hajdú-Bihar police were alerted to several more accidents. Most of these also occurred due to non-observance of priority rules and following distance. Due care could have been taken to prevent anyone from being hospitalized.

Don’t forget! The majority of accidents are caused by a serious violation of the rules, but sometimes even a minor mistake is enough for the tragedy to occur. The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters asks drivers to continue to be patient and courteous with each other and to obey the traffic rules!

– reads the police statement.