Elderly Man Got Robbed on the Street in Hosszúpályi

A report was received by the police on the afternoon of January 14th, 2022, that a young boy had grabbed a bag from the hands of an old man in Hosszúpályi.

Local police obtained an accurate description of the boy so they could immediately begin his search, as a result of which district officials arrested the 20-year-old in an hour. Following the interrogation of the suspect, investigators detained him and made a motion to arrest him. The boy made a detailed confession and told police that, guided by a sudden idea, he decided to get the man’s bag.



The Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters launched an investigation against him due to a well-founded suspicion of committing a robbery at the Hosszúpályi Police Station.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay