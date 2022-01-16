There Was a Fight at a Nightclub in Debrecen, Police Were Alerted

Local News
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on There Was a Fight at a Nightclub in Debrecen, Police Were Alerted

On Saturday, around three in the morning, there was a fight at the Párizsi Udvar, Debrecen.

 

One of our readers noticed that the crowd was coming out of a downtown nightclub, and he said there also was a fight between a few men. The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters informed our portal that on January 15th, 2022, a signal was received that a company with several people was behaving in a way that disturbed others in one of the nightclubs in Debrecen.

When the police arrived, the company had left the nightclub.

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Pedestrian Hit By Tram in Debrecen

Tóháti Zsuzsa

A company in Debrecen is expanding – 15-25 people will be hired in 2022

Bácsi Éva

There Was a Fight at a Nightclub in Debrecen, Police Were Alerted

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *