There Was a Fight at a Nightclub in Debrecen, Police Were Alerted

On Saturday, around three in the morning, there was a fight at the Párizsi Udvar, Debrecen.

One of our readers noticed that the crowd was coming out of a downtown nightclub, and he said there also was a fight between a few men. The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters informed our portal that on January 15th, 2022, a signal was received that a company with several people was behaving in a way that disturbed others in one of the nightclubs in Debrecen.

When the police arrived, the company had left the nightclub.

debreceninap.hu