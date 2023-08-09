Warm Weather and Rainfall to Come

On Wednesday, the clouds will gradually increase and thicken in the northern and northwestern regions, and there may be scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, and there may be rain in the evening.

Elsewhere, moderately cloudy weather is expected with several hours of sunshine, without precipitation. The wind can only increase in the vicinity of thunderstorms. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 21 and 27 degrees, it will be cooler in the northwest and warmer in the southeast. By late evening, the temperature will drop to between 14 and 19 degrees.



pixabay

kiderul.hu