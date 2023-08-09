Carnival Cup 2023: Debrecen and Hajdúböszörmény to Host One of the Largest Children’s Football Tournaments in Europe

For the 33rd time, the Debrecen Italian Football Youth Association organizes the Carnival Cup. In the statement of the management, the age groups of the association have been able to compete with such well-known clubs in foreign tournaments this year as Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sporting Lisbon or Atalanta.

As they have written, in the recent period the club trained the most youth players for DVSC, we can think of Balázs Dzudzsák or even Donát Bárány. More than 120 teams applied for the current, 33rd cup, including Romanian, Ukrainian and domestic academies: FTC, Honvéd, UTE, DVTK, Kisvárda, Nyíregyháza, DVSC, DEAC.

The matches of the tournament will be played in the Debrecen Sports Center and the Hajdúböszörmény City Sports Center on 10 courts, with reduced court sizes for smaller age groups. Here we can already meet the great hopes of the future. Those who come to the tournament are accompanied by many parents and relatives, who can get to know the sights of the city of Debrecen, the colorful programs preceding the flower carnival, and they can bathe at a discount in the Aquaticum. The finals will be played on Sunday, August 13th at the Oláh Gábor Utca Stadium, and the results will be announced there, from which all children can leave with prizes given by the the tournament’s organizers.

