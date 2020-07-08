The new wing of the Debrecen Ice Hall was handed over

The new wing of the Debrecen Ice Hall on Derék Street was handed over on Tuesday.

In the 420-square-foot building, two spacious locker rooms have been designed for use by the DEAC Erste League team and the DHK junior team. Building of a new multifunctional training room has also been completed, in which the theoretical training of the DHK youth will be carried out. The new wing also has a laundry room, offices and a meeting room.

The investment was carried out from HuF 300 million, entirely from TAO support.

Debrecen has three covered ice rinks.

debreceninap.hu