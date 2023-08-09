Fatal Traffic Accident on M5 Motorway: a Romanian Minibus Collided With a Barrier

A fatal traffic accident occurred on M5 motorway heading towards Szeged, in the area of ​​Kiskunfélegyháza.

Due to the tragedy, there is a complete road closure. According to the Bács-Kiskun County Police Headquarters, the accident happened on Tuesday at around 10:55 p.m. at kilometer 115 of the highway, where a minibus with a Romanian license plate collided with a barrier. According to the available data, one person died on the spot of the accident and several others were injured.

A complete road closure is in effect for the duration of the on-site inspection and technical rescue. The police are directing the traffic towards Kiskunfélegyháza.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay