HungaroControl manages navigation of more than 1 million aircraft in 2019

Kurucz Judit

HungaroControl assisted with the navigation of more than one million aircraft last year, including a 23% increase in air traffic in the high-altitude air corridors over Kosovo, the air traffic controller said. Hungarian air controllers helped with the navigation of about 758,000 overflights over Hungary while landings and take-offs at Liszt Ferenc International Airport increased 6.5% to almost 122,000 in 2019.

Air traffic in the high air space over Kosovo, which HungaroControl has been in charge of controlling since last spring for an indefinite period under a decision of the North Atlantic Council (NAC), increased 23% to more than 142,000 last year.

 

MTI

