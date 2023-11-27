The Country’s Christmas Tree Was Cut Down in Hajdúszoboszló

In Hajdúszoboszló, the pine that will serve as the country’s Christmas tree in Kossuth Square in Budapest was cut down on Sunday.



The 24-meter-high and 5-ton pine tree will arrive in Budapest on November 27th at Kossuth Lajos Square with the assistance of disaster management specialists, the National Guard and the police.

When choosing the tree, the specialists paid attention to the appropriate size, proportional shape, sufficiently rich foliage, as well as the tree’s accessibility, the proximity of electrical wires, the space requirements of the crane and the transport vehicle, and the difficulties of travel.

“It feels very good that the jury chose this beautiful pine from Hajdúszoboszló. It can be seen that they have been carefully cared for, as the forty-year-old tree is in excellent condition. We are proud that this year the country’s Christmas tree came from here”, Mayor Gyula Czeglédi told the press.

24.hu

Photo: MTI – Zsolt Czeglédi