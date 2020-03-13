Coronavirus: 19 Confirmed Cases in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary has reached 19 by Friday, 13th March.

The three new patients are all Hungarian citizens: a 67-year-old man who has met several foreign people because of his job, a 41-year-old man who  has been to the Netherlands and the UK recently, and a 27-year-old man who has been to Israel during the past few weeks.

All of them are in quarantine in Szent László Hospital, Budapest.

One of the Iranian patients could leave the hospital, according to the doctors, he is cured.

 

