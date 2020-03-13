Municipal Measures Taken in Debrecen Regarding the Coronavirus Emergency

As part of a press conference held on 12 March 2020, László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen gave an account of the local municipal measures to be taken regarding the coronavirus emergency.

One of these measures concern the city’s theatre, as it will have to close its doors for some time, and many cultural events, concerts and festivals will have to be cancelled. From 13 March, it will temporarily not be possible to buy tickets for travel on local buses, trolleybuses and trams in cash. The mayor asked all the citizens of Debrecen and students conducting their studies in the city – with regard to the ban on their entering the university – to cooperate with the decision-making bodies in a very conscious and orderly manner to protect and preserve their own health as well as that of their families and the people surrounding them. The challenges of the upcoming months require local citizens to join their forces, to show a strong sense of responsibility and in some cases to give up things they were previously accustomed to. If we are capable of achieving the above, we can overcome the emergency situation in a short period of time by way of fighting quickly and effectively. Otherwise, we will have to face unforeseeable consequences.

debrecen.hu

pixabay