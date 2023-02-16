These are the most expensive streets on the real estate market in Debrecen

In the article of the Pénzcentrum, based on the data of the Central Statistics Office (KSH), they collected the most expensive streets available on the housing market in Debrecen, where you can buy real estate.

Based on the National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) data from official transactions available at the Central Statistics Office, in the second quarter of 2022, an average of HUF 592.415 (approx. 1 548,09 EUR) was asked for one square meter of residential property in Debrecen.

In the article of the Pénzcentrum, it is important to point out that 2021 is the most recent data for the streets, so the comparison with the average prices for the city of Debrecen as a whole in 2022 can only be approximate. Furthermore, in relation to the price data provided below, it is also important to emphasize that serious fluctuations can be seriously distorted by the number of transactions (Pénzcentrum summary is based on real housing market transactions) and by individual extreme transactions.

The 20 most expensive streets on the Debrecen real estate market:

Bem square (855.000 HUF (approx. 2233,34 EUR) / square meter) Péterfia street (782.000 HUF (approx. 2042,73 EUR) / square meter) Tormay Béla street (714.000 HUF (approx. 1 865,55 EUR ) / square meter) Felleg street (714.000 HUF (approx. 1 865,55 EUR) / square meter) Károli Gáspár street (650.000 HUF (approx. 1697,31 EUR) / square meter) Postakert street (647.000 HUF (approx. 1689,36 EUR) / square meter) Akadémia street (645.000 HUF (approx. 1 684,13 EUR ) / square meter) Dóczy József street (643.000 HUF (approx. 1678,91 EUR) / square meter) Honvédtemető street (643.000 HUF (approx. 1678,91 EUR) / square meter) Tímár street (643.000 HUF (approx. 1501 1678,91 EUR) / square meter) Diófa street (638.000 HUF (approx. 1 665,29 EUR ) / square meter) Nagy Lajos király square (627.000 HUF (approx. 1 636,58 EUR ) / square meter) Sándor köz (618.000 HUF (approx. 1 613,20 EUR ) / square meter) Bornemissza street (617.000 HUF (approx. 1 610,29 EUR ) / square meter) Szotyori street (616.000 HUF (approx. 1 608,01 EUR ) / square meter) Tarján street (616.000 HUF (approx. 1 608,01 EUR ) / square meter) Gyepűsor street (612.000 HUF (approx. 1 597,57 EUR ) / square meter) Segner square (611.000 HUF (approx. 1 594,96 EUR ) / square meter) Damjanich street (609.000 HUF (approx. 1589,74 EUR) / square meter) Hollós street (606.000 HUF (approx. 1 581,90 EUR) / square meter)

Photo: Bem square / Google Street View