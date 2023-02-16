Lego is the world’s most valuable toy brand for the ninth year in a row, according to Brand Finance, a British market research and business consulting company. The value of Danish Lego increased by 24 percent in one year, to 7.44 billion dollars.

The narrow list of ten includes two Japanese brands, Bandai Namco ($1.58 billion) and Dragon Ball ($383 million) are in second and eighth place respectively in terms of brand value.

The other brands at the Top-10 are American: Fisher-Price belonging to Mattel is third ($879 million), Barbie is fourth ($701 million) and Hot Wheels is sixth ($410 million). Hasbro’s Nerf is fifth ($462 million) and Magic: The Gathering is ninth ($352 million), the Hasbro brand itself is tenth ($339 million), Pop! is seventh ($409 million).

According to Brand Finance’s report, Magic: The Gathering, founded in 1993, has grown the most in value, by 122 percent in one year. The brand was only 17th on the wider list last year.

MTI